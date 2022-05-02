Left Menu

Ashok Leyland sales up 42 pc in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 11:12 IST
Ashok Leyland sales up 42 pc in April
Ashok Leyland Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 42 percent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 11,847 units in April.

The company had sold 8,340 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were higher by 41 percent at 11,197 units, against 7,961 units in April 2021, it added.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose 78 percent to 7,073 units compared to 3,983 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were up 4 percent at 4,124 units, against 3,978 units in April 2021, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

