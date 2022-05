Maha: 4 injured as car falls into gorge at Malshej Ghat

Four people were injured after their car fell into a nearly 50-feet-deep gorge at the Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The victims were traveling from Ale Phata to Kalyan town when their car developed a snag in the Murbad area.

The car driver lost control over the wheels and it fell into the gorge, an official from Tokawade police station said, adding that the vehicle was badly damaged. Four of the injured car occupants were later rescued and rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two children traveling in the car escaped unhurt, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)