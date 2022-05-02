Left Menu

TVS Motor drives in NTORQ 125 XT scooter tagged at Rs 1.03 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:04 IST
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched a new variant of its NTORQ 125 scooter priced at Rs 1,02,823 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features, making it the most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The features include a voice assist feature, which can now accept voice commands directly, start-stop function, among others, it added.

''The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features,'' TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, Aniruddha Haldar said.

The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles, he added. TVS NTORQ 125 XT comes with a 124.8 cc engine that generates 6.9 kW of power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

