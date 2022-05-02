VECV sales jump two folds to 5,525 units in April

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI ) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold jump in sales at 5,525 units in April 2022.

The company had sold 2,145 units in the same month last year.

VEVC, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses sales were at 5,416 units in April 2022 as compared to 2,096 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 158.4 per cent, it added.

Sales of Eicher brand of trucks and buses in the domestic market were at 4,766 units last month as against 1,555 units in April 2021, the company said, adding exports of Eicher vehicles stood at 650 units as compared to 541 units in the year-ago month.

Volvo trucks and buses sales were at 109 units as against 49 units in April 2021, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)