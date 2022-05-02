Left Menu

5-year-old among 4 killed after truck hits motorbike in UP's Hardoi

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old girl and three other people were killed after their motorbike was hit by a truck here, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ram Avtar (32), Ganga Devi (30), and Avreshu (20) Minakshi, they said. While the three adults died on the spot, Minakshi succumbed during treatment at a hospital, police said.\R The incident took place at Station Road in the Shahabad area on Sunday, they said.

Police said they have launched a probe into the matter and making efforts to nab the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

