Russia resumed shelling of steel works after evacuation buses left - mayor's aide

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:49 IST
Russia resumed shelling of the Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Sunday as soon as buses evacuating civilians from the plant had left, an aide to the city's mayor said on Monday. Mariupol, which has seen the heaviest fighting of the war in Ukraine so far, is now largely in Russian hands but an unknown number of civilians and fighters remain trapped at Azovstal, whose network of bunkers and tunnels has provided shelter from weeks of Russian bombardment.

"Yesterday, as soon as the buses left Azovstal with the evacuees, new shelling began immediately," said Petro Andryushchenko, the mayor's aide, told Ukrainian television.

