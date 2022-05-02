Aluminum futures fall on low demand

Aluminum prices on Monday fell by Rs 7.30 to Rs 245.60 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum for delivery in May declined by Rs 7.30 or 2.89 percent to Rs 245.60 per kg in 2,647 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants, on easing demand from consuming industries, mainly kept aluminum prices lower.

