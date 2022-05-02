Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures on Monday dropped by 1.53 percent to Rs 7,993 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell by Rs 124 or 1.53 percent to Rs 7,993 per barrel with a business volume of 5,579 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.72 percent down at USD 103.94 per barrel and Brent crude was quoting 0.68 percent lower at USD 106.41 per barrel in New York.

