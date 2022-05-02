Left Menu

Copper futures slip amid muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:02 IST
Copper futures slip amid muted demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Copper futures on Monday fell by Rs 17.55 to Rs 765.30 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 17.55 or 2.24 percent to Rs 765.30 per kg in a business turnover of 4,438 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022