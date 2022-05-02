Left Menu

Guar gum futures ease on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:02 IST
Guar gum futures ease on low demand
  • India

Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 203 to Rs 12,494 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery declined by Rs 203 or 1.62 percent to Rs 12,494 per five quintals in 27,155 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

