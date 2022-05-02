Guar gum futures ease on low demand

Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 203 to Rs 12,494 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery declined by Rs 203 or 1.62 percent to Rs 12,494 per five quintals in 27,155 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

