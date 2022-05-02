Nordic stocks hit by flash crash, broker says
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:19 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Nordic stocks fell sharply on Monday before partly recovering in what brokers Nordnet said was a "flash crash" that caused a brief market panic.
A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took place just before 0800 GMT.
