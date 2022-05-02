More buses evacuating civilians leave Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Buses evacuating more civilians from Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine left the city on Monday morning, an aide to the city's mayor said.

The civilians on board the buses were not from the Azovstal steelworks, unlike some previous convoys. An unknown number of civilians and fighters remain trapped at Azovstal, whose network of bunkers and tunnels has provided shelter from weeks of Russian bombardment.

