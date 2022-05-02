Left Menu

TVS Motor sales rise 24 pc in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:38 IST
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 24 percent increase in total sales at 2,95,308 units in April.

The company had posted a total sales of 2,38,983 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheelers sales were up 24 percent at 2,80,022 units last month, as against sales of 2,26,193 units in April 2021, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,80,533 units last month as compared to 1,31,386 units in the year-ago month, up 37 percent, the company said.

Motorcycle sales grew by 4 percent, from 1,33,227 units in April 2021 to 1,39,027 units in April 2022.

Besides, scooter sales rose by 57 percent, from 65,213 units in April 2021 to 1,02,209 units in April 2022.

''The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest,'' TVS Motor said.

The company's new products have been well received by the customers and it is optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve, it added.

