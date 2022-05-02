Left Menu

Car plunges into canal in UP's Greater Noida, 1 dead

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:49 IST
Car plunges into canal in UP's Greater Noida, 1 dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man died and four others were hospitalized with injuries after their speeding car plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday morning, police officials said.

The driver of the car had fallen asleep on the wheel, leading to the crash around 5 AM under the Dadri police station area, the officials said.

''They were going from Delhi to Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district. The driver of the car, identified as Chand (19), apparently fell asleep while driving and the car plunged into the Kot Canal,'' a police spokesperson said.

While Chand died of drowning, the other four passengers, all aged between 18 and 25 years, were rescued by the locals and rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022