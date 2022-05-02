750AD Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. wins the National Feather Award for Healthcare & Social Care Support

2nd May, 2022: In the times of pandemic and through its healthcare review platform, 750AD Healthcare has helped the common man in raising its grievances on an open and non-bias platform leading to a revolutionary change in how people address the healthcare discrepancies. Owing to its remarkable work for the common people and the healthcare fraternity, National Feather Awards awarded 750AD Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., in the category of Healthcare & Social Care Support. The event was organized at the Hilton Mumbai International on 28th April 2022. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Shri Gopal Shetty, MLA, MP.

750AD is a hub that brings to you the most trusted reviews from all across the health and social care domain. Patients can leave meaningful feedback on doctors, hospitals, medicines, pharmacies and nursing homes regarding their service and care to help the next patient with the same. This is the honest and direct feedback of patients whose ratings and reviews you can compare to choose doctors, dentists or care services that are found to be the best in their fields.

A well formulated qualitative and quantitative feedback for different organizations, departments, wards and clinics helps one to capture a real insight into the service they are going to engage with. This also benefits the hospitals and doctors owing to the reviews that can help greatly in creating, monitoring and informing outcome based commissioning.

Speaking on the felicitation, Mithun Majumdar, Co-Founder, 750AD Healthcare said, “It is said that the first things are always special and so is this award which marks the beginning of many more awards to come. We are honored and feel privileged that we have the opportunity to work in the welfare of the people of our country and the 750AD team will continuously strive to improve the healthcare system in the country through our hospital/doctor review program, our health magazine and our bamboo product range- Phoenix750.” Adding to the list of award winners, Vavo Digital, India’s renowned influencer marketing platform has also won the award for Digital Agency of the year owing to its widespread efforts in the field, helping the brands grow through its dedicated influencer marketing campaigns.

750AD Healthcare was formed in 2019 under the leadership of Shabnum Khan, Founder, 750AD Healthcare and Mithun. The challenge to find the right facilities prompted her to start 750AD Healthcare, a review platform, information portal, and a market aggregator for medical sales.

Furthering the vision, the platform also launched its e-magazine, Transformative.today and will soon be launching its range of bamboo and neem wood sustainable products for oral and body care. The brand envisions on creating a healthy and sustainable ecosystem of growth and development. At the same time the bigger objective is to help the people in raising their voice.

Also, speaking on the occasion Ankit Joshi, Founder & CEO, Feather Touch Business Solutions said, “National Feather Award is initiated with the objective of felicitating the warriors who are ensuring that the world becomes a better place with their efforts for growth of the community and society. It is always an honor to meet the entrepreneurs who are helping the country grow through their vision.” The event will be telecasted on the official Telecast Partner: ET NOW PWR PWR

