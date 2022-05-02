AgNext Tech plans to raise Rs 500-600 crore in next two quarters

Agri startup AgNext Technologies is planning to raise Rs 500-600 crore in the next two quarters of the current fiscal for integration of the existing post-harvest technology offerings and expansion of overseas business, the company's Founder and CEO Taranjeet Singh Bhamra said.

Talking to PTI, Bhamra said the company has raised Rs 180 crore so far and sees immense opportunities for its tech products in both India and abroad.

The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) enabled post-harvest technology solutions for assaying, grading, storage, e-auctioning, blockchain, among others.

''We will raise Rs 500-600 crore in the next two quarters of this fiscal. The funds will be utilised for integration of the company's existing solutions required for smooth functioning of post harvest trade,'' Bhamra said.

The funds would also be used for expansion of the global business by opening offices at multiple locations with a focus on partnerships and scaling up, he said.

At present, the company has two global offices, one at Vietnam and another at the UAE. The other offices are planned for Africa and the South Asian countries.

''There is a strong interest for AgNext solutions in these countries, we are evaluating this,'' he said.

The funds would also be used for scaling up of two new post-harvest technology solutions, which will be a ''gamechanger'' in the post-harvest business, he added.

Founded in 2016, the Chandigarh-based agritech startup rents out its tech solutions on an annual subscription-based model. Currently, the company has presence in 1,500 locations in India and aims to touch 5,000 in the next eight months.

