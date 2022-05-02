Geojit reports flat nos in Q4; full-year net up 21 pc at Rs 154 cr

Geojit Financial Services on Monday reported a net income of Rs 36 crore for the March quarter, down marginally from Rs 37 crore a year ago, on lower income due to the market volatility.

The Kochi-based brokerage said its quarterly revenue was flat at Rs 123 crore, while net income inched down 3 per cent from the previous comparative quarter.

However, the company reported a healthy 21 per cent jump in net income for the full year at Rs 154 crore, up from Rs 127 crore. Revenue climbed 17 per cent to Rs 501 crore, from Rs 427 crore earlier.

C J George, founder and managing director, attributed the full-year performance to increased retail participation coupled with its focus on helping clients create wealth.

The brokerage added 94,000 clients in FY22, taking the total number to 12 lakh.

He said as of end-March, the company's assets under custody and management stood at Rs 64,000 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 (or 300 per cent) per share for the financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)