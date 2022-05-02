Left Menu

Meesho joins hands with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:53 IST
Meesho joins hands with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Internet commerce company Meesho on Monday announced a strategic association with Google Cloud to drive its digital transformation journey.

With this collaboration, Meesho expects to generate a significant competitive advantage as it looks to build an AI-first supplier experience, better user acquisition strategies, and a personalized shopping experience for the next billion e-commerce users in the country, according to a joint statement.

''Meesho teams up with Google Cloud for faster innovation at scale,'' the statement said.

Meesho will leverage Google Cloud's scalable and reliable infrastructure to drive operational efficiency, modernization, and scale for growth while delivering better performance and experience to its users.

Google Cloud will also enable Meesho to advance its AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) capabilities across its value chain to augment business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimization.

''This will enable further personalization of shopping experience for a user base composed of about 50 percent new to e-commerce consumers,'' it said.

''Through this partnership, we aim to deliver streamlined and reliable performance for merchants and consumers with reduced latency, even during peak times,'' Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO of Meesho said.

''Google Cloud will help Meesho gain faster insights with data, predict future outcomes with AI, and create dynamic, memorable customer experiences,'' Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud - India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022