The most successful edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) nears its conclusion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, the biggest ever sporting events of India envisaged by the Prime Minister of India and hosted by JAIN University is going to conclude on 3rd May 2022. On the day 9 of the games, JAIN University has topped the medals tally by winning a total of 27 medals with 16 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze.

The closing ceremony of KIUG will be held at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru where Hon'ble Home minister, Government of India, Amit Shah will register his presence as the chief guest. Other dignitaries attending the closing ceremony include Basavaraj Bommai, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prahlad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Union Minister of youth Affairs and sports, Nisith Pramanik Hon' Minister, ministry of home affairs and ministry of youth affairs and sports, Araga Gyanendra, Hon'ble Home minister GoK, and Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N, Hon'ble Minister of higher education, IT and BT, science and technology, skill development and entrepreneurship and livelihood. Other attendees will include ministers from the state and central government, heads of various sports organizations, and eminent sports personalities including Prakash Padukone, Pankaj Advani, Anju Bobby George, Reeth Abraham, Ashwini Nachappa, Sunil Joshi, Malathi Holla, B.R. Beedu, H.N. Girish, and VR Raghunath.

Athletes and delegates from Universities from across India are enjoying global standard of hospitality in its JAIN Global Campus. The facilities include the best in class hostel accommodation, the finest catering services and delicious food, as well as other arrangements. The evening offers an entertainment joyride for the athletes and participates in various programs like cultural programs, theatrical plays, musical nights, etc. These participants have acknowledged that they have had the best experience of Olympic-level facilities and hospitality services at the JAIN campus during their stay in Bengaluru. Speaking before the concluding ceremony, Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder of JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN University, "It is a matter of honor, pride, and privilege for us to host the Khelo India University Games successfully. I am deeply grateful to both the State and Central governments, as well as AIU for entrusting us to host this mega sporting event and for providing us with the best resources with a great deal of guidance. I would like to thank all the universities involved in this event for their immense cooperation. I would like to congratulate my students who were part of KIUG and for winning accolades. The fact that JAIN athletes have won the most medals and made our university top of the medal tally is an indication that our university will lead Indian participation in global sports events in the future."

The students of JAIN University gave their best performance during this entire event, especially the swimming squad which alone won the maximum medals. University's star swimmer Siva Sridhar known as aquatic king clinched 7 gold medals. University's Srihari Natraj won 3 gold medals whereas Shrungi Bandekar won 2 gold medals. A total of 20 sports are being played in the second edition of KIUG, in which indigenous sports like Yogasana and Mallakhamba have been given prominence for the first time in the history of any sports event. The game is being played at JAIN Global Campus, The Sports School, Sri Kanteerava Outdoor and Indoor Stadium, SAI Shooting Range, and KM Cariappa Stadium.

This edition of Khelo India University Games is based on the vision of green games to promote the idea of environment protection for which sports management has brought in 6 rules of waste management among the youth-Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle and Rethink. To fulfill the goal of the Green Games, the state government has decided to plant an equal number of trees on behalf of the 3886 students involved in this sport. The closing ceremony will witness 500 participants from KIUG performing cultural shows like 'Yogasana demo' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' amid laser shows and fireworks. The event will witness various releases by dignitaries from the Central and State Governments, including video montages of 'Development of University Sports in India', 'KIUG-2021 Postal Cover', 'Coffee Table Book of KIUG-2021', Khelo India University Games-2021' video recap, etc. In addition to the awards ceremony, the closing ceremony will feature a presentation ceremony for the best athletes and a victory lap for the winning university.

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)