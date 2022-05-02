European stocks slide in glum start to May, hit by brief crash

European stocks fell in light trade on Monday, recovering from sharp losses earlier in the session after a sudden crash, while downbeat China factory data sparked worries of a sharp economic slowdown. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.8%, set to snap a three-day session of gains, with trading volumes thinned by a UK bank holiday.

The index fell as much as 3% at around 0800 BST, and the Stockholm benchmark stock index shed 8% in what brokers said was a "flash crash" or an erroneous trade. A gauge of eurozone stock volatility also saw a sudden spike to hit its highest since mid-March at 35.99. It was last seen at 33.65, while the Stockholm index clawed back losses to trade down 1.2%.

Data released over the weekend showed factory activity in China contracted more than feared in April as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains. China-linked sectors such as autos, luxury, chipmakers, and industrials dragged on the main index.

"While we can expect further supportive measures from Beijing over the coming months, the virus restrictions would likely pose a downside bias to the economic activities," Commerzbank analysts said. "The growth outlook still looks challenging." Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq marking its lowest close in nearly a year as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and the biggest surge in inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about aggressive interest rate hikes.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet this week, with traders betting on a 50-basis-point rate hike to combat rapid inflation. Worries over China's rigid COVID-19 restrictions, the conflict in Ukraine, and expectations of aggressive U.S. monetary policy tightening have stoked concerns of a sharp slowdown in the global economy, pulling the STOXX 600 down 8.5% on a year-to-date basis.

There were also worries that EU countries, including Europe's gas-reliant economic powerhouse Germany, could stop using Russian gas following the events in Ukraine. Ex-dividend factors weighed heavily on the STOXX 600, with automaker Mercedes-Benz, healthcare company Bayer, auto parts maker Continental, and chemical group BASF all losing their payout attraction.

Wind turbine maker Vestas dropped 5.6% after it slashed its full-year operating profit margin outlook. German real estate firm Adler Group SA slumped 44.6% to a record low as it said all members of its board of directors had offered to resign with immediate effect after an auditor declined to give an opinion on the company's financial statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)