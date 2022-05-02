Left Menu

India-UAE trade pact: Comm min to soon come out with detailed FAQs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:10 IST
India-UAE trade pact: Comm min to soon come out with detailed FAQs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry will soon come out with detailed FAQs (frequently asked questions) on the recently implemented free trade agreement between India and the UAE to help the domestic industry understand the benefits of the pact simply, an official said.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed on February 18, has come into force on May 1.

The official said the FAQs would provide answers to questions including on benefits of the pact for the domestic industry; the tariff concessions offered by India and the UAE to each other in goods; important categories of products in the exclusion list; export opportunities for India; and definition of 'originating products' under the agreement.

Answers to these questions would help the industry easily understand the benefits for their concerned sectors.

Under the agreement, India will benefit from the preferential market access provided by the UAE on over 97 percent of its tariff lines (or products) which account for 99 percent of Indian exports to the UAE in value terms.

Labor-intensive sectors which will get a major boost include gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural and wood products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles.

Further, Indian service providers will have enhanced access to around 111 sub-sectors from the 11 broad service sectors.

The pact is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over USD 100 billion and trade in services to over USD 15 billion within five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022