DSP flexi cap fund completes 25 yrs, delivering 19.1% CAGR returns

Mid-sized fund house DSP Investment Managers has said its investors have gained 19.1 per cent on an annual basis in the past 25 years from its flexi cap fund.

Launched late April 1997, the flexi cap fund has an AUM of Rs 7,661 crore as of end March 2022 and is among its flagships funds.

The fund as it completes 25 years has a proven portfolio that has been through many market cycles and has delivered returns of 19.1 per cent in compounded annual growth rate) since inception, the fund house said.

Rs 1 lakh invested at inception is worth over Rs 78 lakh now, whereas a similar investment in Nifty 500 is only Rs 31.74 lakh, it claimed.

The compounded annual return growth of the fund, managed by Atul Bhole and Abhishek Ghosh, over any 10-year period has been a minimum of 6.9 per cent and a maximum of 33.5 per cent.

This was DSP's first fund to have a disciplined investment framework and has proven itself over many market cycles. This long-term growth has, however, been seen by only 36 investors, who invested at inception and remain invested today, Kalpen Parekh, managing director & chief executive of the fund said in a statement on Monday.

DSP manages the money of over 35 lakh investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)