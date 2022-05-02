WardWizard electric two-wheeler sales jump over eight-fold in April

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Monday reported an over eight-fold jump in sales at 4,087 units in April, 2022.

The company, which sells electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, had sold 472 units in the same month last year, WardWizard said in a regulatory filing.

''We have started the new financial year with a strong momentum. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand,'' WardWizard Innovations and Mobility chief operations officer Sheetal Bhalerao said.

To combat this, Bhalerao said, ''We have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models.'' The company said it has added 40 touch points across markets such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in April.

