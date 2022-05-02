Left Menu

MP BJP president flags off Khajuraho-Tikamgarh special train

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Monday virtually flagged off a special daily express train between Khajuraho and Tikamgarh.

The unreserved special train (No. 04119/04120) will leave from Khajuraho at 5 am and reach Tikamgarh at 8 am, official sources said.

On return journey, the train will depart from Tikamgarh at 9.30 am and reach Khajuraho, a famous temple town, at 1.45 pm, they said.

En route, the train will stop at Duriaganj, Basari, Chhatarpur, Ishanagar, Rampura, Teela, Khargapur, Sarkanpur and Mavai stations in both directions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the launch of the train.

The train will improve connectivity in the region and benefit its people, especially daily commuters, labourers and pilgrims travelling to Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur district), he said.

