CG Power Q4 profit shrinks to Rs 112 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday reported 89 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 111.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. In the year-ago quarter, the net profit was at Rs 992.89 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income in January-March 2022 was at Rs 1,514.84 crore as against Rs 1,134.58 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21. Total expenses were at Rs 1,375.65 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,115.34 crore in the corresponding period of preceding fiscal year.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products like transformers, switchgears, circuit breakers, network protection and control gears etc.