Left Menu

CG Power Q4 profit shrinks to Rs 112 cr

In the year-ago quarter, the net profit was at Rs 992.89 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income in January-March 2022 was at Rs 1,514.84 crore as against Rs 1,134.58 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:43 IST
CG Power Q4 profit shrinks to Rs 112 cr
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday reported 89 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 111.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. In the year-ago quarter, the net profit was at Rs 992.89 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income in January-March 2022 was at Rs 1,514.84 crore as against Rs 1,134.58 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21. Total expenses were at Rs 1,375.65 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,115.34 crore in the corresponding period of preceding fiscal year.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products like transformers, switchgears, circuit breakers, network protection and control gears etc.

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022