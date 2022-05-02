HDFC shares jump over 1 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of HDFC Ltd on Monday gained over 1 per cent after the country's largest mortgage lender reported a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit in the March 2022 quarter.

The stock jumped 1.55 per cent to settle at Rs 2,262.70 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 1.86 per cent to Rs 2,269.75.

At the NSE, it went up by 1.31 per cent to Rs 2,259.

Its market valuation also jumped by Rs 6,264 crore to Rs 4,10,233.09 crore on the BSE.

Earlier in the day, HDFC Ltd reported a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,700 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,180 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the March 2022 quarter increased to Rs 12,308.46 crore from Rs 11,707.53 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year 2021-22, the company's net profit rose to Rs 13,742 crore against Rs 12,027 crore in 2020-21.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit during the fourth quarter of FY22 surged 21.6 per cent to Rs 6,892 crore, against Rs 5,669 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.