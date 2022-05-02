Alembic Pharma Q4 consolidated PAT at Rs 35 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company said the PAT is post charging off non-recurring expense of Rs 188 crore.

The drug firm had reported a PAT of Rs 251 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,416 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22, compared to Rs 1,280 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 546 crore as against Rs 1,178 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations for the last fiscal also declined to Rs 5,306 crore from Rs 5,393 crore earlier.

''India branded business continues to deliver strong market beating growth in Q4. India business witnessed market outperforming growth across most of the products and therapy areas,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Shaunak Amin noted.

The company said its US generics business grew 17 per cent in the fourth quarter to Rs 557 crore.

The drug firm said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 each (500 per cent) per share having face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Shares of the company settled 0.29 per cent up at Rs 783.80 apiece on the BSE.

