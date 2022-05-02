Left Menu

Adani Wilmar Q4 profit down 26 pc to Rs 234 cr; income up 40 pc to Rs 15,023 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:35 IST
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a 26 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.29 crore for the quarter ended March on higher tax expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Wilmar reported that its total income increased to Rs 15,022.94 crore during the January-March period of last fiscal from Rs 10,698.51 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

During the full 2021-22 financial year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 803.73 crore from Rs 728.51 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income grew to Rs 54,385.89 crore as against Rs 37,194.69 crore earlier.

Adani Wilmar, which sells its cooking oils and some other food products under the Fortune brand, is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

The company recently got listed on the stock exchange after raising Rs 3,600 crore through an Initial Public Offer (IPO).

