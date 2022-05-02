Left Menu

One of the G20 summit events to be held in Goa, says CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:42 IST
One of the G20 summit events to be held in Goa, says CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to the holding of one of the G20 summit events in Goa, which will give a major boost to the state that is emerging as the most preferred tourist destination in the country post the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

He was speaking at the launch event of online tourism services under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act in Porvorim.

''The PM has agreed to hold one of the events of G-20 summit in Goa, which will give a major boost to the state. Post-COVID-19, the state has emerged as a most preferred tourist destination,'' he said.

India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

The online platform launched during the day will help make Goa the tourism capital of the country, the CM said, adding that those from the hotel industry, adventure and water sports, hinterland tourism, and guides must take advantage of it.

Sawant said the online platform will help businesses get officially registered with the government, while websites can benefit through government advertisements.

