Suzuki Motorcycle reports 8 pc dip in sales in April

02-05-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday reported sales of 71,987 units in April, a dip of 8 percent from 77,849 units sold in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic sales last month stood at 54,327 units, while exports were at 17,660 units.

''Two-wheeler industry continues to navigate through the challenges thrown by the pandemic and semiconductor shortage. Even with these challenges, the company has maintained its sales momentum,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

Given the fact that this is the month of April, and the acute inconsistency in semiconductor supplies that the company has been experiencing, it has started the new financial year in a satisfactory manner, he added.

''We look forward to easing out of the supply limitations so that we can cater to the ever-increasing demand for the company's two-wheelers, both from the domestic and overseas markets,'' Uchida noted.

