Trehan Iris Launches Iris Broadway Greno West, the Rise of New Landmarks

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trehan Iris, one of the veteran players in the Indian real estate sector has launched its new project Iris Broadway-Greno West, a premium green retail and entertainment destination. The launch event held recently at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel witnessed an enthralling performance by renowned singer and music director of Bollywood fame-B Praak. The event was attended by over 1200 investors, associates, channel partners, and industry veterans. The event also saw the unveiling of the project replica of Iris Broadway Greno West followed by scintillating musical performances and acts by foreign acrobat troops. Later the evening kicked off with the launch video, which provided a glimpse of Trehan Iris's vision and legacy, and the vision and design of their upcoming mall. The entire show kept the audience dazzled by awestruck energetic grandeur. Iris Broadway Greno West is one of the ambitious Retail Led Mixed Use development by Trehan Iris. Spread across a 1 million sq. ft. area, Iris Broadway is conceptualized by Benoy, UK, the team behind the famous Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk. The retail experience is designed by renowned architect-Cross Works, UK while the landscape and central atrium is designed by Uncommon Land, UK. In addition to this, Facade Consultant-FCD Vietnam and Parking Consultant-Secure Parking, Singapore have also been roped in for the project. It consists of a mall, a hotel with banquets, and an iconic office tower.

Elated at the announcement of this exciting project, Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said "Based on the success of Iris Broadway, Gurugram, a 10 per cent leased out the shopping centre and food hub located at the epicenter of New Gurugram, we are excited to launch Iris Broadway Greno West. We have hired the best international design consultants to offer a truly World Class shopping and entertainment experience. The highlight of this project is the 25,000 sq. ft. central atrium with signature floating "Golden Petals" and vertical green landscape envisioned to become the town square for the larger neighbourhood. The Retail will boast 6 large dedicated anchors, a triple-height family leisure centre, and separate independent entry/exit and drop-off points for retail, hotel/ banquets, and offices. A novel dedicated express escalator from the atrium is planned exclusively for the food court." The project will be a premium green retail destination offering a global shopping experience. Iris Broadway will have an iconic Class A 30-floor office tower with a dedicated business centre, Gym, and terrace restaurants. This Mixed-use development will also have a 100-room boutique hotel with 3 large banquets and adjoining landscaped terraces and a swimming pool with a floating bar.

The mall is articulated with in-depth retail zoning and layout based on a lease-based model. So, to offer a hassle-free experience for shoppers and visitors, each floor has names that reflect its core purpose. The lower ground floor named 'The Essentials' is devoted to home and fashion essentials and the upper ground floor named 'Regalia' hosts premium brands of international lineage. Considering the evolving lifestyle and fitness generation, the mall has its first floor named 'Jumper' earmarked for health and fitness brands. The second floor branded as Verve would fulfill the requirement of modern woman's aspirations from office attires, wedding truseo, and fashion accessories to cafes and salons. The third floor is called "way to heart" created as a food paradise that would have almost all sorts of cuisine under one roof. To relish great fun times, the fourth and fifth floors named 'Circus' offer entertainment activity space not only for kids but for young and seniors as well. The sixth floor named 'Aria' is crafted exclusively for celebration and rejuvenation, having large banquets adjoining landscape terraces and rooftop restaurants. Commenting on this stately development, Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, "Iris broadway is strategically located at Ek Murthi roundabout just opposite a proposed Metro Station. We are targeting about 1000 retail points at this upcoming project and foresee about 25000-35000 footfalls on weekends & about 15000 on weekdays at Iris Broadway-Greno West once operational. Greater Noida West is expected to have 5 Lakh apartments in the next 3-4 years with approximately 12 Lakhs residents. This grand and larger than life property not only will be the one-stop-shop for all needs of retail and entertainment, but it will also set a benchmark in the retail segment. We have extensive experience in running a mall and we are looking forward to this architectural marvel taking shape and offering such a magnificent retail experience to the people of Noida and adjoining upcountry cities well connected through NH 24."

Established in the early '50s, Trehan Iris has over six decades of unprecedented experience in the construction field. In the rich legacy of 60+ years, the Trehan Iris has built several landmarks across the country and holds a sterling reputation for excellence. They have delivered 15 million+ sq. ft area across 100+ projects in Delhi-NCR. This includes prestigious projects for CPWD, DDA, and PWD across Delhi-NCR. Some of the key landmarks of Delhi are IRIS Tech Park, IRIS Broadway, Gurugram, IRIS Cyber Tower, IRIS Cyber Square, etc.

