Make issuing of driving licence transparent: Gehlot to officials

Stressing that road safety is a collective responsibility, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to make the issuing of fitness certificate to vehicles and driving licences transparent, according to a statement. It should be ensured that not a single driving licence is issued without taking a test, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:16 IST
Road safety is a collective responsibility and every person should follow the transport rules only then road accidents can be prevented, he added while addressing a review meeting of the Transport and Road Safety Department.

He said the state government's priority is to bring down road accidents and death rate. For this, the department officers should make the general public aware of the transport rules through various means, he said, adding that strict action be taken against the violators.

The chief minister said the rural bus service had brought great relief to people. Now, it will be started again soon, he said. He said a draft Road Safety Act has been prepared by the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

