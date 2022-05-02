C-DOT and C-DAC sign agreement for cooperation in telecom, ICT

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier research and development institution and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the areas of telecom and information and communication technology, the Ministry of Communications said on Monday. As part of the deal, both C-DOT and C-DAC have agreed to collaborate and work jointly, in the identification and development of activities in the areas of 4G/5G, Broadband, IoT/M2M, packet core and computing.

Specific project agreements will be signed as and when required to enumerate the specific roles and responsibilities, the ministry said in a statement. The signing of the MoU will help both organisations leverage each other's strengths in their respective domains.

C-DOT is the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is an autonomous scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The agreement was signed at Semicon India 2022 event in Bengaluru on 30th April 2022 with the objective of working together in the diverse areas of Telecom and ICT to boost indigenous technological design and development, the ministry said. (ANI)

