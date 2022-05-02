Fast patrol vessel ICGS ‘Kamla Devi’ launched in Kolkata

Fast patrol vessel ICGS ‘Kamla Devi’, named after social reformer and freedom activist Kamladevi Chattopadhyay and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd in a public-private partnership with TWL for the Indian Coast Guard, was launched here on Monday, an official said.

The vessel was christened Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Kamla Devi' by Neela Pathania, wife of ICG Director General Virender Singh Pathania. ‘Kamla Devi’ was scheduled to be the fourth ship in the series of five such FPVs that GRSE was contracted to build for the ICG, but became the fifth as the fourth one was exported to the Republic of Seychelles as the ‘SCG PS Zoroaster’ in 2021, the official said. ''ICGS Kamla Devi is named after… ‘Kamladevi Chattopadhyay’ who worked towards the upliftment of artisans and craftsmen across the country and development of the performing arts,'' the GRSE official said.

She also worked for the socio-economic betterment of women in India, and was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay Award. The entire design of these FPVs has been developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by the ICG, he said.

The ships, used for anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and rescue operations at sea, are 48.9-metre long and 7.5-metre wide with a displacement of around 308 tonnes, and are designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles, he said.

GRSE, a defence PSU, in a public private partnership (PPP) model with Titagarh Wagons Ltd, is building the vessel at the latter’s premises in West Bengal, the official added. He also said that noteworthy progress of more than 60 per cent work on the FPV has been achieved by GRSE at the launching stage.

