Britannia Industries Q4 net profit rises by 5 pc to Rs 378 cr

FMCG firm Britannia Industries on Monday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 377.95 crore as against Rs 360.07 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company's revenue jumped by 15.5 per cent to Rs 3,508 crore in January-March 2022 quarter from Rs 3,038 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year.

"In this quarter, we delivered a robust top-line growth of 15 per cent and a mid-single-digit volume growth which demonstrates the resilience of our brands and a reflection of our execution strengths across divisions and channels," Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries Ltd, said in a statement. "We continued to accelerate our rural journey with a focus on enhancing the reach and sustaining our diligent market practices, which is evident in the consistent market share gains over the years. Our growths in organized trade channels remained robust, wherein revenues from e-Commerce doubled over last year," he said.

Berry noted that the economy was impacted by global geo-political factors which caused a further surge in inflation during the quarter under review. "We continued to take price increases judiciously and remained aggressive on cost front. In these challenging circumstances, our operating profits for the quarter grew by 10 per cent and over a 24-month period, by 23 per cent. We shall further take calibrated price increases and drive cost leadership to manage profitability," he added. (ANI)

