Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2010 hours: DEL50 BIZ-LIC-ANCHOR INVESTOR LIC IPO sees 'excellent' response from anchor investors New Delhi: LIC's initial public offering on Monday saw 'excellent' response from anchor investors, an official said.

DEL31 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex slips for 2nd day as hawkish Fed looms; HDFC shines after Q4 show Mumbai: Equities remained under pressure for the second session running on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting of the US Federal Reserve this week where it is expected to go for an aggressive rate hike to tame runaway inflation.

DEL10 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing sector sees faster growth amid high inflation in Apr: PMI New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities witnessed faster growth in April amid quicker increases in production as well as factory orders, and renewed expansion in international sales, a monthly survey said on Monday.

DEL27 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee ends flat against US dollar amid forex outflows Mumbai: The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat against the US dollar on Monday as subdued domestic equities offset the impact of a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

DEL21 BIZ-GADKARI-TESLA Tesla can benefit by manufacturing EVs in India: Gadkari New Delhi: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that if the US-based EV maker Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India then the company will also get benefits.

DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold plunges Rs 745; silver tumbles Rs 1,228 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday plunged Rs 745 to Rs 50,936 per 10 grams in line with the fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM65 BIZ-GST-CASINO Ministers' panel unanimous on 28 pc GST on casino, online gaming, horse racing: West Bengal FM New Delhi: The panel of state finance ministers is unanimous on hiking the GST rate on casino, race course and online gaming services to 28 per cent, West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Monday.

DCM56 BIZ-HDFC-LD-RESULTS Record loan sales push HDFC net up 16% to Rs 3,700 cr, says better days ahead Mumbai: Housing finance major HDFC on Monday reported a 16 per cent growth in standalone net profit to Rs 3,700 crore for the January-March quarter, helped by record loan sales on the back of benign interest rates and the resultant fall in cost of funds along with the near-total repayments that culled provisions and credit costs.

DCM54 BIZ-IPO-SEBI FabIndia, Aether Industries, 5 others get Sebi's nod to float IPOs New Delhi: Seven companies, including lifestyle retail brand FabIndia and specialty chemical company Aether Industries, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial share sales.

DCM55 BIZ-LD RESULTS-BRITANNIA Britannia Industries quarterly profit rises 5 pc to Rs 377.95 crore New Delhi: Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 4.96 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by an increase in topline and volume growth. AJ AJ

