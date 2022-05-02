Left Menu

Ishares Core Total offloads 13 lakh Escorts shares worth Rs 211 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:02 IST
Ishares Core Total offloads 13 lakh Escorts shares worth Rs 211 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Ishares Core Total International Stock Mauritius Company on Monday offloaded 13.33 lakh shares of farm machinery major Escorts Ltd for nearly Rs 211 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ishares Core Total sold a total of 13,33,741 shares, amounting to 1 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were divested at Rs 1,580.75 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 210.83 crore.

The shares of Escorts Ltd closed 3.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,582 on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022