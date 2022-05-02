Left Menu

Lifechart raises USD 200k from Nazara Tech founder, Expert dojo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:46 IST
Lifechart raises USD 200k from Nazara Tech founder, Expert dojo
Digital healthcare platform Lifechart has raised USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.5 crore) in pre-seed funding from Expert Dojo and Nitish Mittersain, the founder of Nazara Technologies.

Lifechart said that it is on the verge of raising another USD 2 million in funding from reputed Indian and overseas investors by the next quarter.

The start-up plans to use the funding to expand business internationally and to create India's first Health Metaverse, as well as a few new categories of alternative healthcare products, the statement said.

''An anxious or depressed customer needs someone to vent out or talk to, with our health meta we would be connecting such users to peers and the global community where they'll make new friends.

''This will not only divert their minds from the problem to solution mode but shall also help them to get advice from folks who are passing through the same phase. We are thankful to expert dojo and Nitish for believing in our vision,'' LifeChart co-founder K Sandeep said.

Lifechart plans to go international in the next 3-4 months in the US and Japanese markets.

''With a very strong team of repeat founders, Lifechart is in the right space and I wish them all the best for their massive expansion plans,'' Mittersain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

