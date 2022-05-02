HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company on Monday launched 'Pay as you Drive' programme to offer distance-based insurance to reduce upfront costs of premium.

This policy will be best suited for the customers who prefer to drive less and has been initiated under the regulatory sandbox wherein it is applicable for 10,000 policies or Rs 50 lakh of premium, whichever happens earlier, according to a statement.

*** Paytm Money places QR codes for demat accounts * Paytm Money on Monday said it is placing QR codes for free demat accounts to make investment in the markets accessible for a common man.

The move is being initiated in the light of the LIC initial public offering, which is the largest such issue to hit the markets ever, as per a statement.

*** Rise Capital starts Indian operations, to begin investments * Venture capital firm Rise Capital on Monday said it is starting operations in India and is declaring to pour-in an undisclosed investment under its global fund III.

The US-based firm started by Nazar Yasin invests in markets in the Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asian countries, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)