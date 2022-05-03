Left Menu

Gujarat: 2 passengers run over by speeding train near Vapi station

During the rush, two passengers crossing the railway line to get on to the platform from the wrong side were run over by the Goa Sampark Kranti Express train, which does not halt at Vapi, the official said.One of the passengers died on the spot.

Gujarat: 2 passengers run over by speeding train near Vapi station
Two passengers died after being run over by a speeding train during a rush to board another train near Vapi railway station in Gujarat's Valsad district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Monday, the official from Vapi railway station said, adding that the two deceased were relatives and were going to board a Patna-bound train.

''There is usually a heavy rush of passengers for the Bandra Terminus-Patna train, which has a halt of five minutes at Vapi station. During the rush, two passengers crossing the railway line to get onto the platform from the wrong side were run over by the Goa Sampark Kranti Express train, which does not halt at Vapi,'' the official said.

One of the passengers died on the spot. The other one was rushed to a hospital in Vapi where he died during treatment, the official said.

