BRIEF-Plus500 Says Group Has Continued To Perform Very Well Against Its Key Metrics So Far In FY22

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 12:48 IST
Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 - GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM VERY WELL AGAINST ITS KEY METRICS SO FAR IN FY 2022

* PLUS500 - WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN FUTURE GROWTH THROUGH FURTHER ORGANIC INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

