BRIEF-Plus500 Says Group Has Continued To Perform Very Well Against Its Key Metrics So Far In FY22

Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 - GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM VERY WELL AGAINST ITS KEY METRICS SO FAR IN FY 2022

* PLUS500 - WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN FUTURE GROWTH THROUGH FURTHER ORGANIC INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

