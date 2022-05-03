Three killed, 6 injured as car carrying marriage party collides with truck in J’khand

At least three people were killed and six others seriously injured on Tuesday when a car carrying a marriage party collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said. The accident took place around 6 am near the Satbarwa area, around 184 km from the state capital after the car rammed into the stationary truck on Medininagar-Ranchi road, a senior officer said. The deceased were identified as Sona Singh (45), Loknath Singh (40), and Jogender Singh (36). Satbarwa Police Station in charge Risikesh Rai told PTI that one of the deceased died on the spot, while the two others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital here. ''Two injured persons were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, while four others were admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital,'' he added.

