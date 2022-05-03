Manthan, the Ideathon Announced by SEBI Receives Over 400 Registrations

Introduces the Panel of Judges for "Manthan"- Winner to get Cash Prizes Monday, May 3, 2022: Manthan, the Ideathon announced by SEBI in association with market infrastructure institutions & QRTAs, in less than a month has garnered nearly 400 registrations. The 6-week-long Ideathon which was announced at the end of March 2022 is aimed at facilitating the creation of a pool of ideas and innovative solutions revolving around the securities market.

The Ideathon which will be judged based on the originality of the idea, viability, functionality, and impact is open for entries till May 14th, 2022. Anyone over 16 years of age- students, start-up founders, professionals from any field can participate by submitting their ideas at https://manthan.devfolio.co. Winners will be tentatively announced on June 7th. The 1st prize winner will receive a cash prize of INR 100,000 and a total cash prize of INR 500,000 is up for grab.

SEBI has also today announced the Panel of Judges for the event which includes- Shri Jayanta Jash, CGM SEBI; Ms.Ruchi Chojer, CGM, SEBI; Shri Aliasgar Mithwani, CGM, SEBI; Shri Avneesh Pandey, CGM, SEBI; Shri Sharad Sharma, Co-founder iSPIRIT; Shri Rajesh Doshi, Ex-ED NSDL; Shri Nikhil Agarwal, CEO-IIT Kanpur Startup Incubator; Ms.Nayana Ovalekar, Chief Regulatory Officer, CDSL; Mr. Samar Banwat, Executive Director, NSDL; Mr. Rishi Nathany, Head-business Development, and Marketing, MCX; Mr. Hari K, CBO, NSE and Mr. Kersi Tavadia, CIO, BSE.

As part of Manthan, a series of Knowledge sharing workshops are being held on the virtual platform. The third in the series was held on April 30, 2022, that included a Fire-side chat between Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, and Mr. Suresh Sethi, MD and Chairman, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Formerly NSDLeGov) on the topic of "How Giving Control of Data to Citizens will Unleash the next wave of growth in the Securities Industry." The other discussions were by Mr. Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder of iSPIRIT speaking on 'The next decade will witness the higher economic impact of digital data,' and Ms. Janjri Jasani, Deputy Director, CERE, speaking on Climate Action for Businesses. About Manthan: Manthan is a 6-week long Ideathon by SEBI in association with BSE, NSE, NSDL, CDSL, KFintech, CAMS, Link Intime, and MCX to promote innovation in the securities market. Manthan will facilitate the creation of a pool of ideas and innovative solutions revolving around the securities market. Going forward, workable ideas emanating from Manthan may translate into possibilities and prototypes through a Hackathon.

