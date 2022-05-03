Following stone pelting, curfew imposed across 10 police station limits in Raj's Jodhpur

Curfew was imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur city on Tuesday after communal tension broke out.

Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police stations limits where the curfew has been imposed until May 4 midnight, according to the police control room.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minister inicharge for Jodhpur Subhash Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abhay Kumar and Additional DG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to travel to Jodhpur by helicopter.

Gehlot chaired a high-level review meeting in this connection and gave necessary directions.

Hours before Eid, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur leading to stone pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight.

The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police, but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz of Eid on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate here.

