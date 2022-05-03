Naresh Kumar is new Corbett director
Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, according to an official order.
An Indian Forest Service officer of the 1999 batch, Kumar replaces Rahul who was suspended recently in connection with illegal constructions and felling of trees in the core zone of the reserve, an order issued by Forest Secretary Vijay Kumar Yadav said.
According to the order dated May 2, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Girija Shankar Pandey has been given the additional charge of CEO Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).
