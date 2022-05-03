Left Menu

Fitch cuts China's 2022 GDP forecast to 4.3% from 4.8% on COVID hit

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:29 IST
Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China's GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country's economy in the first two quarters of the year.

The rating agency said it stills expects a quarter-over-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover. Fitch raised its 2023 growth forecast for the country slightly higher to 5.2% from 5.1%.

