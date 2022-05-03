Left Menu

Norway wealth fund unable to sell Russian stocks now, CEO says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:31 IST
Norway's sovereign wealth fund is currently unable to sell its portfolio of Russian stocks as the market for such assets is not functioning and many firms are on global sanctions lists, the fund's CEO, Nicolai Tangen, said on Tuesday.

The fund owned Russian stocks worth some 27 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.86 billion) at the end of 2021, equivalent to 0.2% of its total value, but has since said the value of those assets has fallen by at least 90%. ($1 = 9.4451 Norwegian crowns)

