Exports up 24 pc to USD 38 bn in April

Exports rose by 24.22 per cent to USD 38.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. Imports during the month under review grew 26.55 per cent to USD 58.26 billion. The trade deficit in April 2022 widened to USD 20.07 billion as against USD 15.29 billion in the year-ago period, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)