Naresh Kumar is new Corbett director

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:46 IST
Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the new director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, according to an official order.

A 1999-batch IFS officer, Kumar replaces Rahul who was transferred to the office of Uttarakhand's Head of Forest Force recently in connection with illegal constructions and felling of trees in the core zone of the reserve, an order issued by Forest Secretary Vijay Kumar Yadav said.

According to the order dated May 2, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Girija Shankar Pandey has been given the additional charge of CEO Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

