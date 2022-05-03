Odisha collects highest-ever state GST in April

Odisha has recorded the highest-ever state GST collection of Rs 1,714.78 crore in April this year, registering a 52.20 percent growth over the year-ago month, a senior official said on Tuesday. The state GST (SGST) mop-up was Rs 1,126.67 crore in the corresponding month last year. The collection of goods and services tax in April 2022 surpassed the previous highest, recorded in March, by a big margin of Rs 363.53 crore, he said.

''Odisha has also maintained the highest growth rate of gross GST among the major states with a collection of Rs 4,910.23 crore in April 2022 as against Rs 3,849.48 crore mopped up in the corresponding month last year. It registered a growth of 28 percent,'' the official said.

The gross collection in April this year is also the ''highest in a month since the inception of goods and services tax,'' Commissioner of commercial tax and GST SK Lohani said.

During the period, there was a collection of Rs 1,381 crore in CGST with a growth of 45 percent and Rs 722.40 crore in cess with an increase of 18 percent, the official said.

The high growth in gross GST has been led by mining, manufacturing,, and trading sectors, Lohani said, adding that regular surveillance and intelligence-based action against evaders have contributed significantly to improving compliance by taxpayers. However, IGST monthly settlement has shown a negative growth of 89 percent, owing to a substantial increase in inter-state sales during the month, he said.

The total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) was Rs 232.88 crore in April this year as against Rs 224.25 crore in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 3.85 percent.

Of the VAT (value-added tax) collection, revenue from petroleum products was Rs 176.52 crore and Rs 56.36 crore from liquor, the official added.

